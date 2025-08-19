 Mobile Snatchers On Prowl, 3 Incidents Reported In MP's Bhopal
Mobile Snatchers On Prowl, 3 Incidents Reported In MP's Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Mobile Snatchers On Prowl, 3 Incidents Reported In MP's Bhopal | Representative Image (Samvaad Broadcast)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mobile snatching gang appears to be active in the state capital as three incidents were reported on Monday late night. The police have registered the case.

One of the victims was district BJP general secretary (Backward Class Morcha) Manoj Vishwakarma, who lost his high-end smart phone in Piplani on Monday evening. He was talking on his phone outside a clinic after bringing his wife for treatment when two bike-borne miscreants suddenly snatched it and fled.

Earlier, on August 4, a 57-year-old woman, Devika Sahu, was walking near Ganesh Chowk in Govindpura when she was targeted in a similar way. The criminals, again on a motorcycle, snatched her phone and sped.

On August 2 at 9.30 pm, Yogesh Kumar Dwivedi was standing near the Government ITI in Govindpura when his mobile phone worth Rs 25,000 was snatched by unidentified assailants.

The pattern of back-to-back incidents, with two of them occurring in Govindpura, suggests that the gang is operating in an organised manner. Police have registered cases against unidentified people and are examining CCTV footage to trace them.

