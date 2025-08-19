 Drug Mafia And Love Jihadis Will Not Be Spared, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Drug Mafia And Love Jihadis Will Not Be Spared, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Drug Mafia And Love Jihadis Will Not Be Spared, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Yadav reiterated his government’s commitment to protecting women and girls, warning of strict action against those who cast an evil eye on women

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Drug Mafia And Love Jihadis Will Not Be Spared, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday reiterated his government’s commitment to protecting women and girls, warning of the strict action against Love Jihadis, drug mafia, and those who cast an evil eye on women.

“Whether it is Love Jihad or drug mafia, stern action is being taken against the perpetrators. The government is not going to spare any criminal, they will be targeted one by one,” Yadav said while addressing the Raksha Bandhan Mahotsava organised by BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma at a hotel in Huzur constituency.

On the occasion, a large number of women tied rakhi on the Chief Minister’s wrist. Yadav also highlighted welfare initiatives for women and announced development projects worth Rs 200 crore for Huzur Assembly constituency.

Left-out women to get Ladli Behana benefit: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that women who have not been covered under the Ladli Behana Yojana would soon be enrolled. Speaking at a Raksha Bandhan programme organised by Minister Vishvas Sarang in Narela constituency, the chief minister said that Ladli Behana beneficiaries would receive Rs 1,500 per month starting this Diwali, from Bhai Dooj.

