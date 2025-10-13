MP News: Pickpockets Target CM Mohan Yadav's Roadshow In Sheopur, Make Away With ₹2 Lakh Cash

MP News: Pickpockets Rob 25 People During CM Mohan Yadav’s Roadshow In Sheopur; Over ₹2 Lakh Stolen | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A major pickpocketing incident was reported during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur on Sunday evening.

Around 25 people, including BJP leader from Sheopur Satish Samadhiya, were robbed of more than ₹2 lakh in cash.

CCTV footage captured the incident, showing a few men and children moving through the crowd and stealing wallets and cash.

Victims included Deepak Singhal Balaji, Vishnu Garg and Vinod Mittal, whose purses were seen being taken in the video.

Several victims later reached the Kotwali police station to file complaints. Police have started investigating the case.

#WATCH | Pickpockets Rob 25 People During CM Mohan Yadav’s Roadshow in Sheopur; Over ₹2 Lakh Stolen #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/bomm5EH2Jt — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 13, 2025

3 suspects detained

One complainant, Vanshilal Bairwa from Halgaonwada, said he had come to Sheopur with relatives to buy a buffalo and was standing near the Jay Stambh area to see the CM’s program when ₹30k was stolen from his pocket.

Although he caught one accused, the man quickly passed the money to an accomplice who escaped in the crowd.

Police later detained 3 suspects - Mangal (son of Suraj Bawariya) from Sawai Madhopur, Murli (son of Nandlal Bawariya) from Bharatpur, and Raja (son of Suresh Jatav) from Morena.

During initial questioning, they confessed to stealing from multiple people in the crowd. Police recovered ₹85k from them.

The incident took place during the CM’s event to release ₹1,541 crore into the accounts of 1.27 crore women under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Under the 29th installment, each beneficiary received ₹1,250. CM Yadav also announced that from the next installment, women will get ₹1,500 each and an additional ₹250 as a Diwali gift.