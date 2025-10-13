 MP News: Pickpockets Target CM Mohan Yadav's Roadshow In Sheopur, Make Away With ₹2 Lakh Cash
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Pickpockets Target CM Mohan Yadav's Roadshow In Sheopur, Make Away With ₹2 Lakh Cash

MP News: Pickpockets Target CM Mohan Yadav's Roadshow In Sheopur, Make Away With ₹2 Lakh Cash

CCTV footage captured the incident, showing a few men and children moving through the crowd and stealing wallets and cash.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Pickpockets Rob 25 People During CM Mohan Yadav’s Roadshow In Sheopur; Over ₹2 Lakh Stolen | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A major pickpocketing incident was reported during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur on Sunday evening. 

Around 25 people, including BJP leader from Sheopur Satish Samadhiya, were robbed of more than ₹2 lakh in cash.

CCTV footage captured the incident, showing a few men and children moving through the crowd and stealing wallets and cash. 

Victims included Deepak Singhal Balaji, Vishnu Garg and Vinod Mittal, whose purses were seen being taken in the video.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde Intervenes In Mahayuti Rift; Orders Ravindra Dhangekar To Step Back
Pune: Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde Intervenes In Mahayuti Rift; Orders Ravindra Dhangekar To Step Back
Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs Dazzle Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party 2025
Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs Dazzle Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party 2025
Mumbai News: Terrorist Angle Rules Out In Navy Nagar Rifle Theft Case; Police Say 'Brothers Stole Weapon For...'
Mumbai News: Terrorist Angle Rules Out In Navy Nagar Rifle Theft Case; Police Say 'Brothers Stole Weapon For...'
LG Electronics' Profit Slides 8% Due To Rising Tariff Costs & US Policy Changes
LG Electronics' Profit Slides 8% Due To Rising Tariff Costs & US Policy Changes

Several victims later reached the Kotwali police station to file complaints. Police have started investigating the case.

Watch the video here:

3 suspects detained

One complainant, Vanshilal Bairwa from Halgaonwada, said he had come to Sheopur with relatives to buy a buffalo and was standing near the Jay Stambh area to see the CM’s program when ₹30k was stolen from his pocket. 

Although he caught one accused, the man quickly passed the money to an accomplice who escaped in the crowd.

Police later detained 3 suspects - Mangal (son of Suraj Bawariya) from Sawai Madhopur, Murli (son of Nandlal Bawariya) from Bharatpur, and Raja (son of Suresh Jatav) from Morena. 

During initial questioning, they confessed to stealing from multiple people in the crowd. Police recovered ₹85k from them.

The incident took place during the CM’s event to release ₹1,541 crore into the accounts of 1.27 crore women under the Ladli Behna Yojana

Under the 29th installment, each beneficiary received ₹1,250. CM Yadav also announced that from the next installment, women will get ₹1,500 each and an additional ₹250 as a Diwali gift.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Cancels Sresan Pharma License After Coldrif Cough Syrup Linked To 22 deaths In Madhya...

Tamil Nadu Cancels Sresan Pharma License After Coldrif Cough Syrup Linked To 22 deaths In Madhya...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hikes Monthly Aid Under Ladli Behna Yojana To ₹1500 From ₹1250 From Bhai...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hikes Monthly Aid Under Ladli Behna Yojana To ₹1500 From ₹1250 From Bhai...

MP News: Pickpockets Target CM Mohan Yadav's Roadshow In Sheopur, Make Away With ₹2 Lakh Cash

MP News: Pickpockets Target CM Mohan Yadav's Roadshow In Sheopur, Make Away With ₹2 Lakh Cash

Overheard In Bhopal: Deputation Dreams And Departmental Dramas Inside The IAS Power Play

Overheard In Bhopal: Deputation Dreams And Departmental Dramas Inside The IAS Power Play

Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2025 Weather Update: Light Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Night...

Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2025 Weather Update: Light Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Night...