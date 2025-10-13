MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hikes Monthly Aid Under Ladli Behna Yojana To ₹1500 From ₹1250 From Bhai Dooj Onwards

MP News: 'Ladli Behnas To Recieve ₹1,500 Per Month From Bhai Dooj,' Announces CM Mohan Yadav | X / (Mohan Yadav)

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced to hike the amount from Rs 1250 to Rs 1500 under the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’. All 1.26 crore beneficiaries will receive the installment of ₹1500 per month from Bhai Dooj onwards.

He also promised to gradually raise the amount to ₹3k by 2028.

The CM was in Sheopur on Sunday, where the 29th installment of Ladli Behna Scheme was released. In the event, a total of ₹1,541 crore was transferred in the bank accounts of 1.26 crore women.

During the event, the CM said the state’s finances are strong enough to support the scheme and assured that the increase will be implemented in phases. Currently, each beneficiary is receiving ₹1,250 per month.

‘Ladli Behna Scheme brings financial stability’

Highlighting the scheme’s success, CM Yadav referred to a recent survey showing that the Ladli Behna Scheme has brought happiness and financial stability to families across Madhya Pradesh.

Along with the announcement, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth ₹550 crore in Sheopur district, which aims to improve the infrastructure and regional growth.

Launched to provide direct financial support to women, the Ladli Behna Scheme has become one of the state’s flagship welfare initiatives.

It initially offered ₹1k during the election period, later increased to ₹1,250 and will now rise further to strengthen women’s financial independence.