 Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2025 Weather Update: Light Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Night Temperatures Drop Below 20°C In Indore, Bhopal & Others
Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2025 Weather Update: Light Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Night Temperatures Drop Below 20°C In Indore, Bhopal & Others

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon is expected to completely withdraw from the remaining parts of the state in the next 2-3 days.

FPJ Web Desk | Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather department has issued a light rain alert for the eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. 

Similar weather is expected to continue for the next 3 days. Meanwhile, cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain are likely to experience cold nights.

Weather expected on Monday

Light Rain Alert: Mandla, Balaghat, Anuppur, and Dindori

Sunny Weather Alert: The weather will remain clear in the rest of the districts of the state.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon is expected to completely withdraw from the remaining parts of the state in the next 2-3 days. 

So far, the monsoon has already retreated from more than 40 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Sehore, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram and Betul. 

No strong rain system is currently active in the state, creating favorable conditions for the complete withdrawal of the monsoon.

The monsoon has not yet withdrawn from Singrauli, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna districts.

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at present.

Nights get cold 

Due to snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, cold winds from the north have started affecting Madhya Pradesh. 

