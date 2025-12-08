MP News: Another BLO Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Sagar; Son Alleges Stress Due To SIR

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A government primary school teacher, deployed as a booth-level officer, suffered a heart attack and died during treatment. Her son alleged that his mother was under mental stress due to ongoing SIR work, which allegdly led to the heart attack.

According to reports, Laxmi Jaroliya, a BLO teacher at a primary school in Niwari, suffered a heart attack about 10 days ago and was admitted to private hospitals in Sagar and Bhopal. She died on Sunday.

According to family members, Laxmi Jaroliya had been working as a BLO for four to five years. Her son, Devanshu Jaroliya, alleged that his mother was under immense mental stress during the SIR survey. Her mobile phone was not working properly, causing difficulties with technical tasks.

Despite this, she was made to work from morning until midnight, preparing reports, filling out forms, and sending information. Due to this stress, her health deteriorated during the survey. Upon being taken to Sagar Hospital, doctors confirmed a heart problem.

According to reports, the woman had been a heart patient since 2021 and had been receiving treatment. Lakshmi was the sole earning member of the family. Her husband had already passed away. She has two daughters and a son. The eldest daughter and son are married.

Laxmi's co-worker said that she confronted her about the pressure of her work as a BLO. She used to work door-to-door, and she fell ill some time ago. When I spoke to her, she said, "I am sick and going to Bhopal." Meanwhile, she passed away.

Earlier, a 54-year-old BLO, deployed on SIR duty, died of heart attack in Shahdol. His family claimed that he had heavy work pressure and was under stress of timely completion.