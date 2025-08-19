High Court Seeks In Person Presence Of MPSS Director And Assistant Director | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur on Tuesday directed the director and assistant director of Maharshi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan (MPSS), Bhopal to remain present in person on August 20.

The court order came after the institution failed to accept forms of around 2,100 students, despite its earlier directions. The court termed the non-compliance as contempt of its order.

Justice Vishal Mishra took serious note of the disobedience of the court’s April 28, 2025 order and summoned both officials to appear in person.

Petitioners from five schools of district Sidhi and Singrauli had approached the court seeking direction to the MPSS to accept their forms. The original petition was filed challenging MPSS order barring admission of students who had not completed Classes 9 and 11 from MPSS-recognized schools.

Read Also MLAs Up The Creek In Madhya Pradesh, Their Fifth Counterpart Caught In A Jam

Consequently, forms of students who passed Class 9 from MP Board or CBSE schools were not accepted for Class 10, while forms for class 12 were not accepted of the students who cleared Class 11 from MPBSE or CBSE.

Narinderpal Singh Ruprah, senior advocate who appeared for petitioners, said that HC order was duly communicated to the respondents but still the affiliated schools were not permitted to upload the forms of thousands of students for which the director of MPSS and the assistant director were responsible.

Now the supplementary exams were set to start on August 22,2025 but the examination forms are not being accepted by the portal of MPSS, said Ruprah.

The names of the affected students, whose forms could not be submitted due to the portal being blocked, have been uploaded in the “reference” of the High Court, Ruprah added.