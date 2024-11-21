MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹592 Cr Medicity & Medical College In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Ujjain on Thursday to perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the state's first Medicity and Medical College. The estimated project cost is said to be ₹592 crore.

The ceremony was marked by Swastivachan recitations by Vedpathi priests, adding a traditional touch to the event.

Upon his arrival at the helipad, he was warmly welcomed by social workers and public representatives with floral bouquets. A ceremonial salute was given by the 32nd Battalion of the Special Armed Force, led by Guard Commander Sub-Inspector Rajveer Singh Kushwaha, accompanied by the police band.

Medical Colleges Expansion: 39 new medical colleges, including 17 in the government sector, have been established in the last 20 years. Plans are underway to construct 12 more colleges on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model starting in December 2024.

Integration of Services: Airports, airstrips, and helipads are being connected to the healthcare network to strengthen air services for emergency medical assistance.

Ayurvedic and Homeopathy Education: Ujjain is likely to host an AIMS Ayurvedic College in 2025. The Medicity Medical College will also include a Homeopathy College.

Paramedical and Support Services: Additionally, every government hospital will be equipped with Shav Wahans (mortuary vehicles).

Medical Tourism: Medical tourism, already flourishing at Aurobindo Hospital in Indore, will be expanded across the state.

Development of Medical Device Park: A medical devices park is under development in Ujjain’s Vikram Udyogpuri, further enhancing the city’s stature as a medical hub.

Dr. Yadav also announced the construction of a new collector office opposite Madhav Nagar Police Control Room, adding to the development momentum in Ujjain.

This initiative is expected to not only elevate Ujjain’s healthcare landscape but also make it a high-tech medical hub in the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Minister in Charge Gautam Tetwal, MP Anil Firozia, MLAs Anil Jain Kalukheda, Satish Malviya, and Jitendra Singh Pandya, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalavati Yadav, and other dignitaries, including Commissioner Sanjay Gupta, ADGP Umesh Joga, Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, and SP Pradeep Sharma, attended the event.