 Indore Food Vendors Asked To Vacate Meghdoot Chowpatty For Eurasian Group Meeting Starting Nov 25
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation has instructed the roadside food vendors to remove their stalls from the Meghdoot Chowpatty ahead of the Eurasian Group meeting on Wednesday.

The Eurasian Group meet is set to take place from November 25 to 29. On Wednesday, the corporation’s removal team made announcements in the area, asking vendors to clear the street and remove their carts.

They warned that any remaining stalls would be forcibly removed starting Thursday.

Following the announcement, many shopkeepers began dismantling their stalls on their own, fearing action. The process continued late into Wednesday night. Vendors, some of whom have been operating their food and beverage stalls at Meghdoot Chowpatty for years. They expressed concerns about losing their livelihood.

They have requested that the corporation allow them to resume operations after the international meeting concludes.

Meghdoot Chowpatty, which hosts over 400 stalls, has faced calls for removal in the past, particularly during major events such as the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan. However, action was often postponed.

The Eurasian Group meeting will welcome delegations from 16 countries, with guests arriving in Indore starting November 23. The event will be held at the Brilliant Convention Center, with accommodations arranged at prominent hotels like Marriott and Sayaji.

To maintain the city’s image for the international visitors, the municipal corporation has prioritised clearing Meghdoot Chopati before the arrival of the delegations.

