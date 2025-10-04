 Indore News: 1300 Farmers Registered Under Bhavanter Scheme On Day-1
Farmers’ registration under the State Government’s Bhavanter Scheme (availing price difference scheme) began at 48 designated registration centres in the district

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers’ registration under the State Government’s Bhavanter Scheme (availing price difference scheme) began at 48 designated registration centres in the district on Friday. More than 1300 farmers got registered on the first day.

Collector Shivam Verma has given special instructions to the district committee formed at the district level and the committees formed at the block level under the sub-divisional revenue officer to ensure that no farmer faced any difficulties in registering.

Adequate seating arrangements, shade and drinking water have been ensured at the registration centres. Due to good management, registration began smoothly at all centres on the first day.

Farmers can now register to sell their soybeans under the Bhavantar Yojana by visiting their nearest procurement registration centre. The deadline for registration is October 17.

Meanwhile, a special meeting was held on Friday at the collector’s office to ensure smooth implementation of the scheme to benefit as many farmers as possible.

MP Shankar Lalwani, MP Kavita Patidar and other public representatives were present in the meeting. The public representatives shared their views in the interest of farmers and emphasized the need to spread the word about the scheme in every village.

Everyone unanimously appealed to farmers to register within the stipulated time frame and avail the benefits. It was decided in the meeting that the public representatives themselves would go from village to village and inform the farmers about the scheme, so that no farmer was deprived of its benefits.

MLAs Madhu Verma and Usha Thakur, CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, additional collector Pawar Navjeevan, district president, District Panchayat members and other officers and public representatives were present in the meeting.

