 Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 4: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Date – October 4, 2025, Saturday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5,900 - Rs 5,950

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,600 - Rs 6,700

Toor Karnataka Rs 6,700 - Rs 6,800

Toor Nimari Rs 6,000 - Rs 6,400

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700

Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500

Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,000

Raida Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,300

Soyabean Best Rs 3,700 - Rs 4,000

Gold (24K) Rs 115,400 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 165,000 (per kg)

