Indore News: School Bus Catches Fire In Sanwer Area; Driver Saves All 10 Children

Indore News: School Bus Catches Fire In Sanwer Area; Driver Saves Over 10 Children | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A school bus carrying children suddenly caught fire in Indore’s Sanwer area on Saturday afternoon. The driver's swift response saved all 10 children. Fortunately, no injury was reported.

According to information, the incident took place near Ringnodiya village, when the bus from Panch Deriya was on its way to Dharmpuri.

As soon as smoke started coming out of the bus engine due to a diesel leakage, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle in an open ground near a residential area and quickly helped all the children get out safely.

Within minutes, the bus was engulfed in flames and got completely burnt down.

Local residents from a nearby under-construction Treasure Colony acted swiftly. They used a tube well pipe to control the fire before the fire brigade arrived.

By the time fire tenders reached the spot, the blaze had already been brought under control.

Parents furious

Parents of the students have raised serious concerns against the school management, alleging that they had been complaining about the poor condition and fitness of the school bus for a long time but no action was taken.

Sanwer police station in-charge, Girja Shankar Mahobiya, confirmed that the incident occurred near Sarva Vikas School.

He said, “The driver showed presence of mind by safely evacuating the children as soon as smoke appeared from the engine. The fire spread quickly, but fortunately, all the children are safe. A major tragedy was averted.”