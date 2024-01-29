Indore: Frustrated Over Delay In Payment Of Bus Fare, Conductor Thrashes Student In A Moving Bus (WATCH)

Indore: Frustrated Over Delay In Payment, Conductor Thrashes Student In A Moving Bus (WATCH) | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a frightening fight, a conductor thrashed a student travelling in the bus over delay in paying the fare. The matter came to the fore through a video doing rounds on social media on Monday.

In fact, a viral video came to the fore through social media on Monday, in which a bus conductor of AICTSL bus started to thrash a boy badly as the boy allegedly made a delay in paying the transport fare.

AICTSL (Atal Indore City Transport Service Ltd) bus is the public transport used by thousands of students residing in Indore.

इंदौर सिटी बस के कंडक्टर साहब को गुस्सा आ गया। क्योंकि छात्र

बस का पास देने में लेट कर गया।



फ़िर क्या, जुटा निकाल के मारना शुरू कर दिया।



अंदाज़ा लगाया जा सकता है कि हर आदमी कितना परेशान है। हर छोटी छोटी बात पर जान लेने पर उतारू है।https://t.co/CfblLUrhWV — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) January 29, 2024

In the video, it can be seen that the angry conductor started to kick the boy who was sitting on the last seat of the bus. Reacting to the same, the student also kicked and hit the conductor. As the fight intensified, the both of them held each other by their necks.

Also, the other passengers in the bus stood aside watching the fight and none of them tried to control the matter. Meanwhile the fight was going on, the bus was in motion.

The incident indicates the poor mental and emotional health conditions of common people in today’s world, where a little delay leads to a fatal fight.