MP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Falls From Swing Boat At Gwalior Mela, Critically Injured

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman fell from an overloaded swing boat in the Gwalior mela on Sunday. The woman sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Hailing from the Murar neighborhood of the city, the woman had visited the Gwalior Trade Fair on Sunday evening. While she was seated at the corner on the swing, it was overloaded. Amidst the laughter and joy, the swing suddenly started, causing the woman to lose her balance and fall to the ground below. As the swing started moving, the woman sitting at the corner accidentally fell off. The incident caused a commotion in the swing section. She was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There have been observations of negligence at the fair, especially in the swing section, where no security arrangements are in place for swing riders. Visitors have to hold onto a pipe attached to their seats for safety, without proper support or restraints. Incidents like these continue to occur due to such lapses in safety measures.

Following the incident, the fair's supervisor, SDM Patel, mentioned that despite no complaints received yet, they have directed to check the safety standards of swings to prevent similar incidents in the future.