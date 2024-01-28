Bhopal: 103-year-old Freedom Fighter Marries For Third Time, Says 'Was Feeling Lonely'

Bhopal: 103-year-old Freedom Fighter Marries For Third Time |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The English phrase ‘It's never too late’ got a whole new meaning when a 103-year-old man decided to marry for the third time too cope with loneliness in the last stage of his life. The centanarian is a resident of Bhopal and also took part in India’s freedom struggle.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, a video surfaced on Saturday showing an old man taking his 49-year-old wife home in an auto rickshaw after marriage. He was seen happily accepting the congratulations of the people.

It was later revealed that the video is of freedom fighter Habib Nazar living in Itwara, Bhopal. People in the area also know him as ‘Manjhale Bhai’ or middle brother. The video is from a year ago when he married Firoz Jahan in 2023.

Talking to media, Nazar told the reason for marrying at this age, while his third wife Firoz Jahan also justified the decision.

He said, “I am 103-years-old and my wife's age is 50 years. I did this marriage last year in 2023. My first marriage took place in Nashik 50 years ago. After the death of my wife, the second marriage took place in Lucknow. She also left this world about one and a half years before my third marriage.”

'Felt lonely after second wife passed away'

After his second wife’s death, Nazar started feeling alone. “There was no one to serve me. For this reason I thought of marriage. Meanwhile, from somewhere we came to know about Firoz Jahan. She also agreed, so we decided to get married and live together.

Talking about the days Indian freedom struggle, Nazar said that Mahatma Gandhi was a huge figure in those days and he went to see Gandhi after his father lend him Rs 17.