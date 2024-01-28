MP: 3 Injured In Bomb Blast Outside Hospital, Police Probe Planned Attack

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were injured after bombs exploded outside the gates of the Jabalpur's Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital on Saturday. The incident occurred when miscreants detonated bombs near Ravi Biryani shop to spread terror.

The criminals had come to kill Ankit Bain, a resident of Rampur. Three individuals present at the shop were injured in the bomb explosion and were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The injured youths were sent to the medical facility for medical care.

Three assailants stormed into the Medical College campus and detonated explosives, injuring a young man working at the bicycle stand. Following the incident, bystanders apprehended two of the culprits fleeing the scene and handed them over to the police. The suspects, identified as Tarun Raikwar, Hemant Soni, and Yogesh Barman, all residents of Rampur, along with Ankit Bain, were reportedly targeting Bain, another resident of Rampur, for retaliation.

The public aided in the capture of two suspects, while the police intensified their search for Yogesh Barman. The police recovered live bombs from the suspects.

The Gadha police are conducting a thorough investigation into the entire matter.