Bhopal: Honey-trap Case Hearing Tomorrow, Issue Returns To The Limelight Again

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The hearing of high-profile honey-trap case is going to be heard at a court in Indore on Monday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case will present a report on a notice sent to former chief minister Kamal Nath in the hearing.

At a press conference on May 21, 2021, Nath said he had a pen-drive of the case.

A lawyer Yavar Khan filed a petition in the court seeking a report from the police about how Nath had laid his hands on the pen-drive.

SIT also issued a notice to Nath and sought the pen-drive from him. The court is going to hear the case.

The hearing will be on how the pen-drive of honey-trap had reached Nath and whether it was taken from him. SIT has to give a reply to the court.

ADG Adarsh Katiyar was recently made head of the SIT to probe the honey-trap case.

Before this, Katiyar was ADG (intelligence), so he is acquainted with the case.

Mohan Yadav is the third chief minister before whom there is a challenge to remove the curtain over the case.

The honey-trap case came to light in September 2019 when Nath was the chief minister.

Although former minister Govind Singh demanded Nath to bring the honey-trap case to light, the latter swept it under the carpet saying it would only tarnish the image of the state.

In March 2020, Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the chief minister after the Congress government fell.

During the tenure of Chouhan as chief minister, no new evidence of the case came to light.

Now, Yadav is holding the reins of power in the state. After Katiyar has been given the command of SIT, all eyes are set on Yadav, because many people want to know whether the honey-trap case will ever reach its logical end.

The honey-trap case came to light after an engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation Harbhajan Singh had filed a complaint. But the case was swept under the carpet after some women were made accused.

Women accused released on bail

The accused in honey-trap case – Arti Dayal, Shweta Jain, Barkha Soni, Shweta Swapnil Jain and Monika Yadav – were released on bail.