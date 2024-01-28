Bhopal: ‘No Nursing College Affiliated With Medical Univ In State’

Representative photo | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Directorate of Medical Education (DME) said no nursing college has been affiliated with Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, for academic session 2023-24.

The DME made it clear that it is university, which has to conduct the examination and when university has not taken any initiative, it is not possible to conduct examination by any other agency.

The DME director Dr AK Shrivastava said, “University has not granted recognition to any college in the state for 2023-24. Ultimately it is university, which has to conduct examination. If university has announced zero year for nursing students in 2023-24, state government cannot do anything in university’s affairs.” The examination has not been held for the students since 2020.

Dr Ashok Khandelwal, vice-chancellor, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, said, “Zero year has been declared to put derailed system of nursing colleges on track. Examinations are not being conducted regularly. So, we decided to streamline system this way.”

Earlier, medical university has declared 2023-24 zero year to put the house in order. According to the students, future of around 25,000 students is hanging in balance in 2023-24.