 Bhopal: ‘No Nursing College Affiliated With Medical Univ In State’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: ‘No Nursing College Affiliated With Medical Univ In State’

Bhopal: ‘No Nursing College Affiliated With Medical Univ In State’

The examination has not been held for the students since 2020.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 01:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative photo | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Directorate of Medical Education (DME) said no nursing college has been affiliated with Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, for academic session 2023-24.

The DME made it clear that it is university, which has to conduct the examination and when university has not taken any initiative, it is not possible to conduct examination by any other agency.

The DME director Dr AK Shrivastava said, “University has not granted recognition to any college in the state for 2023-24. Ultimately it is university, which has to conduct examination. If university has announced zero year for nursing students in 2023-24, state government cannot do anything in university’s affairs.” The examination has not been held for the students since 2020.

Dr Ashok Khandelwal, vice-chancellor, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, said, “Zero year has been declared to put derailed system of nursing colleges on track. Examinations are not being conducted regularly. So, we decided to streamline system this way.”

Earlier, medical university has declared 2023-24 zero year to put the house in order. According to the students, future of around 25,000 students is hanging in balance in 2023-24.

Read Also
Bhopal: New Guidelines Issued For Board Exams; QR Codes On Answer Booklets, No Supplementary Sheets
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch

MP Weather: Nominal Surge In Temp; Cold Continues To Prevail

MP Weather: Nominal Surge In Temp; Cold Continues To Prevail

Bhopal: Honey-trap Case Hearing Tomorrow, Issue Returns To The Limelight Again

Bhopal: Honey-trap Case Hearing Tomorrow, Issue Returns To The Limelight Again

Padma Shri Awards To 4 From Madhya Pradesh, Meet Those Who Have Done Us Proud

Padma Shri Awards To 4 From Madhya Pradesh, Meet Those Who Have Done Us Proud

Bhopal: Pay ₹10 Lakh, Consumer Commission Tells Hospital, Surgeon

Bhopal: Pay ₹10 Lakh, Consumer Commission Tells Hospital, Surgeon