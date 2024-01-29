Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s Second Hubby Holds Her Captive, Booked In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The second husband of a woman who often used to doubt her character held her captive at his house and assaulted, the police said. A case has been registered against the accused while woman is undergoing treated at hospital. According to Gadhimalhara police, the incident took place in Shyamara village of the town. The victim woman is named Sampat Ahirwar who married the man three years ago. She also had a daughter from him.

Her husband abandoned her a year ago. Following this, she was married off to another man in the village named Ashok Ahirwar (32). Ahirwar often used to doubt her character, and over the same, held her captive inside a room at her house on Friday.

He assaulted her with rods and sticks. When Sampat’s mother learnt of the incident, she rushed to the house and rescued her. She then took her to the Gadhimalhara police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. After a complaint was registered, Sampat was taken to Chhatarpur district hospital where her treatment is underway.