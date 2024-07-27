Raksha Bandhan Gift: 3.2 Lakh Ladli Behnas To Get Additional Rs 250 In MP's Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a pre-Raksha Bandhan announcement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has gifted an additional Rs 250 to beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahna scheme. This amount is in addition to the regular Rs 1,250 monthly stipend.

"The month of Sawan holds special significance in Indian culture, and this initiative reflects our commitment to supporting and celebrating Ladli behnas," said Dr Yadav.

The Khargone district administration will transfer a special gift to over 3.2 lakh Ladli behnas' accounts on August 1.

District programme officer of the women and child development department, Bharti Awasya emphasised that the transfer will be executed seamlessly on August 1, with a total of over Rs 8.1 crore being distributed through a single click by the CM.

The Ladli Bahna scheme was initially launched by former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, providing Rs 1,000 per month to women. The amount was later increased to Rs 1250, with future plans to gradually raise it to Rs 3,000 per month.