MP: Burhanpur's Nikita Shroff Crowned Mrs Asia Pacific World

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nikita Shroff, daughter of Burhanpur's businessman Mukesh Shroff, has brought pride to her family and city by winning the title of Mrs Asia Pacific World in a glittering ceremony held in Indore on July 20.

The prestigious award was presented to her by renowned film actress Jaya Prada and former Mrs World, Aditi Govitrikar.

Nikita, who will now represent India at Mrs Universe in South Korea, attributes her success to the unwavering support and guidance from her family. She expressed heartfelt gratitude towards her parents, Mukesh and Sushma Shroff, her in-laws Suman and Vijay Singh Kushwaha, her husband Vivek, her brother-in-law Shashank, her sister-in-law Sneha, and her sister Namita.

"This achievement is a testament to the incredible encouragement and love I have received from my family. Their support has been my biggest gift, and it will continue to be my source of strength as I prepare for MrsUniverse," said Nikita.

Nikita's triumph has not only made her family proud but also brought significant recognition to Burhanpur and Indore. As she gears up to represent India on the global stage, her journey is a source of inspiration and hope for many aspiring women in the region.