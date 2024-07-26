MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Heroes Of Kargil War Amid Rain In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday paid tribute to the heroes of the Kargil war at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal on the occasion of 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

CM Yadav remembered the contribution of the brave soldiers for safeguarding the nation and paid floral tribute to them amid rain in the state capital.

"We are proud of our army, who protected our country; their sacrifice and courage has created a new history. Amid various challenges of the enemies, our soldiers not only hoisted the tricolour on the height but also created a history of victory. With such an unmatched contribution, sacrifice and courage, a new history of India's victory was created," CM Yadav said.

"It has been 25 years to that glory and many of our soldiers have sacrificed their lives in the battle. I pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. The country is standing along with the soldiers. Whenever challenges appears, our Army is capable and will emerge victorious in all the difficult situations," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu also offered tribute to soldiers as she hailed the "courage and extraordinary valour" of the country's armed forces on the occasion of 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In a post on X, President Murmu urged all countrymen to "draw inspiration from the sacrifice and valour" of the soldiers.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion for a grateful nation to pay tribute to the indomitable courage and extraordinary valour of our armed forces. I pay tribute to each soldier who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Mother India on the peaks of Kargil in the year 1999 and bow in reverence to their sacred memory," the President mentioned in her post.

"I am confident that all countrymen will draw inspiration from their sacrifice and valour. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!," she added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.