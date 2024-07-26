AI To Revolutionise Bone Marrow Transplants, New Techniques On Way: Dr Prakash Satwani

Dr Prakash Satwani, professor of paediatrics at Columbia University and patron of BMT Unit at SSH | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the ever-changing and advancing world of medical sciences, AI (Artificial Intelligence) will soon propel advancements to the sector of Bone Marrow Transplant. Patron of the BMT Unit in Super Speciality Hospital, Dr Prakash Satwani claims that it is just a matter of time and in the next five years, AI shall guide the BMT surgeons.

Dr Satwani who is professor of paediatrics at Columbia University Medical Center said, “AI is the near future. In every one of the transplants which we conduct in America, data is stored in Wisconsin at CIBMTR- Centre for International Bone Marrow Transplant Research.

Once AI gets into this, it will become easier to analyse data and one can later figure out if the patient will do well or not.” Furthermore, Dr Satwani explained that the use of AI shall help surgeons to prepare in advance for the procedure. “AI may further be able to guide a surgeon as to which procedure can they choose and how can they prepare for the same. One can analyse the risk making them aware of major complications and how to drive the transplant,” Dr Satwani added.

Celebrating the milestone of completing 100 bone marrow transplants in the city, Dr Satwani expressed his aims to develop BMT centres in Bhopal and Jabalpur. He said, “After our aim to develop these two centres is achieved we aim to include Sagar, Rewa, and Gwalior.” “However, a big challenge that stands forth is that around 20,000 children in the state are diagnosed with cancer each year and most of them are not diagnosed properly with many of them not getting proper treatment. We really need to work to preserve our future as we preserve our future by having healthy children around us, “ he said.

Bacterial infection and microbial resistance cause fatal outcome

The majority of the fatal outcomes registered by the BMT unit in the city are due to bacterial infection. In these cases, the patients had no developed immune system which puts them at risk of developing the infection. Dr Satwani informed Free Press that patients in India have multidrug resistance which makes them prone to the bacterial infection causing death. These infections come from their own body. This is the outcome of wrong antibiotic intake. This has created resistance in the general population as well.”

Corti cell and gene therapy emerging alternatives

“When we check our patients before transplant, about 40% of them are already resistant to a particular antibiotic. Research is being done in the field to introduce Corti Cell and Gene therapy methods which will serve as alternative methods for performing bone marrow transplant in the coming future decreasing the risk of bacterial development,” said Dr Prakash Satwani.

‘One BMT unit per state is need of the hour’

Dr Tulika Seth Hematologist, AIIMS Delhi

Dr Tulika Seth Hematologist, AIIMS Delhi said, “Bone Marrow Transplant has been going on in the country for many decades; however, due to cost and lack of knowledge the number of transplants that we do is very less. Majorly, the country needs to have one BMT centre in every state. Even though the journey has been slow-paced, it has picked up momentum for a better future.”