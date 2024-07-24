 Indore: MGM Bone Marrow Transplant Unit Completes 100 Transplants
The medical college has achieved the milestone in the past six years, making MGM Medical College the only government medical institution in Madhya Pradesh to offer such high-level medical services.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
MGM Medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGM) will celebrate a remarkable achievement of completing 100 successful bone marrow transplants with a special programme honouring contributions of supporting organisations and healthcare workers. The medical college has achieved the milestone in the past six years, making MGM Medical College the only government medical institution in Madhya Pradesh to offer such high-level medical services.

Since the inception of its Bone Marrow Transplant Unit in 2018, MGM Medical College has treated 100 patients suffering from blood-borne diseases. The college's Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and Superintendent, Super Specialty Hospital Dr Sumit Shukla, noted that the first transplant was performed on March 4, 2018. To celebrate this significant milestone, an honour programme will take place on July 25 at the Super Specialty Hospital. The event will feature distinguished guests including Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya as the chief guest.

