Indore: Bappa Comes Home With Modaks, Music & Devotion | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From colourful idols to sweet modaks, the city glows with festive spirit as families welcome beloved Ganpati home. Indore is ready with open hearts to welcome Ganpati Bappa today.

Every street is alive with colours, music and the sound of families preparing to welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes.

At almost every corner, small processions of families can be seen carrying idols wrapped in red cloth, children hopping with joy as they chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” The shops are brimming with idols—Bal Ganpati leading the trend this year.

Parents say their little ones insist on bringing home the childlike form of Bappa, their tiny hands pointing eagerly at idols with pagdis, golden crowns or even doctor and army uniforms. Some want Mushakraj by their side, others look for idols with a specific trunk direction, everyone has a different idea of what their Ganpati should look like.

Shopkeepers reveal that despite the soaring prices, with smaller idols starting from Rs 3,000, the demand for clay idols has gone up the most. “People want mitti ke Ganpati this year, it feels more pure,” says one seller near Satyasai Square, as children around him hum lines from My Friend Ganesha.

But Ganesh Utsav is not just about the idol. It is about the feast too. The city’s sweet shops are stacked with trays of modaks in flavours as varied as chocolate, paan, pista and kaju. Still, the jaggery-filled traditional modak remains everyone’s first choice, selling faster than any other.

Markets are fragrant with marigold garlands and mango leaf torans and families can be seen carrying them with big smiles, planning decorations late into the night.

The joy of the festival is not just in rituals—it is in the laughter of children, the togetherness of families and the unspoken promise that for the next ten days, Indore will be drenched in devotion, colours and playfulness.

Ganpati is not just arriving in homes this year, the Lord is arriving in hearts with the innocence of Bal Ganpati leading the way.