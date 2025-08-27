Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Announces Ban On Meat Sale During Key Festivals Including Ganesh Chaturthi | Representational Image/ Photo Credit: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has announced a complete ban on the sale of meat and mutton in the city on select festival days.

According to the order, all slaughterhouses and meat shops within the municipal limits will remain shut on Ganesh Chaturthi, Dol Gyaras, Anant Chaturdashi and Paryushan Parv of the Jain community (on the first and last day – Bhadrapad Shukla Panchami and Chaturdashi).

Mayor Bhargav said the decision has been taken keeping in view the sentiments of different communities during these major festivals. He has directed municipal officials to strictly enforce the order and warned that strict action will be taken in case of violations.

In December 2023, soon after taking charge, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a statewide ban on open display and sale of meat and eggs. In response, many traders temporarily installed opaque glass panels at their outlets to conceal meat displays.

However, months later, a ground reality check reveals that the practice of open sale has returned in multiple localities. Traders argue they have no other choice due to the lack of covered meat markets — dedicated enclosed structures for meat trading.