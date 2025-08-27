 Indore: Surgeons On Wheels Herald Medical Revolution
Indore: Surgeons On Wheels Herald Medical Revolution

From war zones to flood-hit villages, the facility ensures expertise can reach the patient wherever needed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:52 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city  is witnessing a historic step in healthcare with the launch of ‘Surgeons on Wheels’, a project that combines robotic technology and mobility to deliver advanced surgeries beyond hospital walls.

The initiative, unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, is a collaboration between Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) and SSI Mantra.

Under this concept, surgeons will perform robotic operations from a moving bus, while patients remain in hospital operation theatres. The system aims to address challenges like lack of specialists in small towns, emergencies at borders, disasters, transplant cases and situations where critical patients cannot be shifted.

From war zones to flood-hit villages, the facility ensures expertise can reach the patient wherever needed.

Dr Vinod Bhandari, founder chairman of SAIMS, called it a visionary leap. Dr Sudhir Srivastava of SSI Mantra emphasised indigenous robotic technology, while Dr Mohit Bhandari highlighted his record of performing robotic surgery from a moving bus.

Dr Mahak Bhandari also underlined the potential of tele-robotic operations for hernia and other cases. The project strengthens India’s ‘Make in India’ vision, proving that medical excellence is no longer confined to hospitals but can travel on wheels, setting new global benchmarks.

