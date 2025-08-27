Indore's Iconic Sarafa Chowpatty Issue Gets Bad In Taste; Bullion Traders Oppose Night Food Market, Call It Breeding Ground For ‘Love Jihad’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions escalated in Sarafa Bazaar on Tuesday evening as nearly 2k jewellrey traders united against Chaat Chowpatty in the bullion market, a day after Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced that the night food market will continue at its traditional location as it is an integral part of Indore’s heritage.

In a strongly worded emergency meeting, members of the Indore Sarafa Gold-Silver-Gemstone Traders’ Association declared that no food stalls or vendors would be allowed to operate outside their shops.

Traders accused the night chaat market of becoming a hub for ‘criminal elements’ and even labelled it a breeding ground for ‘love jihad.’ Association leaders, including president Hukam Soni, vice president Avinash Mantri and secretary Basant Soni, asked members if they were prepared for a prolonged fight against administrative pressure. The response was unanimous: ‘Not a single table or cart will be allowed in front of our shops.’

Rejecting the mayor’s formula to permit 80 food stalls, traders announced that none of them would rent out their shopfronts. From Wednesday onward, jewellery shops will remain open until 10 pm to prevent encroachment by food vendors.

Vice president Avinash Mantri questioned the Indore Municipal Corporation’s role, stating, ‘Sarafa Bazaar has a 200-year-old history, but officials are wrongly projecting the Chowpatty as Indore’s heritage. We voluntarily allowed food carts earlier, but now we have decided not to. The corporation has no right to interfere.’

Former association president Anil Ranka revealed that after the Harda tragedy, a survey had warned of security risks posed by the chaat market, calling it a ‘ticking bomb.’ However, the report was never made public due to elections. Traders criticised the Mayor for taking a unilateral decision in favour of the food stalls without consulting them. Hukam Soni reiterated, ‘Business is our fundamental right. No one can occupy space outside our shops. If needed, the Chowpatty can be shifted to one of the five alternate locations suggested in the survey.’

2K traders submit affidavits

Following the meeting, around 2k traders began signing affidavits declaring their opposition to the Sarafa Chowpatty. The association is compiling these documents to prepare for a potential legal battle. A concrete action plan for the agitation will be finalised within the next two days.

Sarafa is in my constituency, I will decide…, says Gaud

Indore-4 MLA Malini Gaud expressed strong objection to the IMC’s decision of allowing Chaat Chowpatty at Sarafa Bazaar without taking her into confidence. ‘Sarafa falls into my assembly constituency, so no decision will be accepted till I am a party to it. I will decide the fate of Chowpatty with taking bullion traders and food stall operators into confidence,’ she said.