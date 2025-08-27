IMC To Host ‘Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Contest’; Best Three Pandals To Be Awarded | Pinterest (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To promote eco-friendly celebrations and strengthen the city’s cleanliness drive, Indore Municipal Corporation will organise an ‘Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Contest’ from August 27 to September 6.

The top three Ganesh pandals designed with sustainable practices will be awarded. The announcement was made during a review meeting on the cleanliness campaign held at the City Bus office, chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Bhargav directed officials to ensure that Ganesh pandals are built using environment-friendly materials and aligned with the 3R principle – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. He stressed the importance of creating awareness among citizens about segregating wet and dry waste and instructed the corporation to distribute pamphlets explaining waste management practices and public expectations regarding cleanliness.

As part of the festival campaign, the corporation will also launch awareness drives for e-waste and sanitary waste collection to encourage responsible disposal practices.

Reviewing the ongoing cleanliness efforts, the Mayor instructed close monitoring of door-to-door waste collection vehicles, strict segregation of waste, regular cleaning of bins and vehicles, road markings and repainting of walls after the monsoon.

He also asked for a year-long cleanliness roadmap to maintain Indore’s leading position in national cleanliness rankings.

In a significant move, Bhargav ordered the selection of model colonies in every assembly constituency where wet and dry waste will be processed locally. These colonies will be showcased as replicable models for other parts of the city.

Appealing to residents, the Mayor said, ‘Keeping Indore at the forefront of cleanliness requires collective effort. Citizens must celebrate festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi with environmental responsibility and adopt cleanliness as a part of their daily lifestyle.’