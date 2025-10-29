 MP News: 'Cows Are Killed To Humiliate Hindus,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'Cows Are Killed To Humiliate Hindus,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti

MP News: 'Cows Are Killed To Humiliate Hindus,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti

Former chief minister Uma Bharti has said cows are killed in India only to humiliate the Hindus; She made the statement before launching the Gau Samvardhan Abhiyan on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 'Cows Are Killed To Humiliate Hindus,' Says Ex- CM Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has said cows are killed in India only to humiliate the Hindus.

She made the statement before launching the Gau Samvardhan Abhiyan on Wednesday.

Uma passed 11 resolutions over cows. The campaign will continue for one and a half years.

Because there are no cows in the Arabian countries, reports about killing cows are not received from there.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?
US President Donald Trump Expects ‘Great Deal’ With China During APEC Summit
US President Donald Trump Expects ‘Great Deal’ With China During APEC Summit

It is done in India to humiliate the Hindus, she said, adding that the farmers should get financial aid to keep cows.

Read Also
MP News: Western Railway Delays Indore–Asarva Express, Adjusts Avantika Express Schedule; Check...
article-image

She also demanded the government give cows to women under the Ladli Behna Yojna.

In Ayodhya, the Ram temple was destroyed, and a mosque was built not to offer Namaz, but to humiliate Hindus, she said.

When cows move on roads, either vehicles hit them or drivers collide with them, Uma said, adding that it should be stopped.

Senior leaders respect her, but youngsters avoid her

Uma Bharti has said senior leaders still respect her, and it does not matter whether they belong to the state or to the centre. The youngsters take photographs, but they are afraid of standing beside her, Uma said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Court Frames Charges Against Sonam, Four Others

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Court Frames Charges Against Sonam, Four Others

MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Alleges Plot To Delete 50 Lakh Migrant Names In Special Intensive...

MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Alleges Plot To Delete 50 Lakh Migrant Names In Special Intensive...

MP News: 'Cows Are Killed To Humiliate Hindus,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti

MP News: 'Cows Are Killed To Humiliate Hindus,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti

MP News: Rising Crimes Worry Government; Tarnish The Image Of The Police

MP News: Rising Crimes Worry Government; Tarnish The Image Of The Police

Bhopal News: Four AIIMS Doctors Create Scene Outside Premises After Being Caught Drinking

Bhopal News: Four AIIMS Doctors Create Scene Outside Premises After Being Caught Drinking