MP News: 'Cows Are Killed To Humiliate Hindus,' Says Ex- CM Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has said cows are killed in India only to humiliate the Hindus.

She made the statement before launching the Gau Samvardhan Abhiyan on Wednesday.

Uma passed 11 resolutions over cows. The campaign will continue for one and a half years.

Because there are no cows in the Arabian countries, reports about killing cows are not received from there.

It is done in India to humiliate the Hindus, she said, adding that the farmers should get financial aid to keep cows.

She also demanded the government give cows to women under the Ladli Behna Yojna.

In Ayodhya, the Ram temple was destroyed, and a mosque was built not to offer Namaz, but to humiliate Hindus, she said.

When cows move on roads, either vehicles hit them or drivers collide with them, Uma said, adding that it should be stopped.

Senior leaders respect her, but youngsters avoid her

Uma Bharti has said senior leaders still respect her, and it does not matter whether they belong to the state or to the centre. The youngsters take photographs, but they are afraid of standing beside her, Uma said.