 Bhopal News: Woman DSP Steals ₹2 Lakh, Mobile From Friend’s House Threatens Her When Caught, Now Absconding
A woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) posted at Police Headquarters, Bhopal, has been accused of stealing Rs 2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone from her friend’s home and later threatening her

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Bhopal News: Woman DSP Steals ₹2 Lakh, Mobile From Friend’s House Threatens Her When Caught, Now Absconding |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case that has cast a shadow over police integrity, a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) posted at Police Headquarters, Bhopal, has been accused of stealing Rs 2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone from her friend’s home and later threatening her.

Complainant Praveen, alias Pramila Tiwari (35), a resident of Mahalaxmi Parisar, Jahangirabad, and an employee with an insurance firm, lodged an FIR on October 2.

She stated that on September 24, around 6.30 pm, she had left her mobile phone on charge in the kitchen and gone to take a bath, leaving the main door slightly open for evening prayers. Her daughter was studying in another room.

When she came out, Pramila found her mobile phone and a bag containing Rs 2 lakh, meant for her daughter’s school fees, missing. On checking CCTV footage from a neighbour’s house, she found that her friend Kalpana Raghuvanshi, a serving DSP, was seen entering her home with a bag and later leaving with bundles of cash in her hand.

MP News: Pair Of Cobras Spotted Twirling & Dancing At Government School In Gwalior; VIDEO Viral
Phone recovered, but cash still missing

Pramila claimed that police questioned DSP Raghuvanshi and recovered the stolen mobile phone from her house, but the cash could not be found.

She also alleged that when confronted, Raghuvanshi threatened to kill her and even chased her. Pramila said she had known the officer for six years, during which Raghuvanshi frequently visited her home.

Police launch search op

Jahangirabad police station in-charge Chaturbhuj Singh Rathore said the accused officer, posted at Police Headquarters, has been missing since the complaint was lodged.

Her government quarters were found locked, and departmental notices could not be served. Police have launched a search operation and are sending a team to her native place in Khandwa to trace her.

