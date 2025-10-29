Bhopal News: BMC Aims To Collect ₹240 Crore Revenue In 22 Weeks | pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a new weekly target-based revenue collection system to boost performance and accountability for collecting Rs 240 crore in 22 weeks.

For the first time, all 21 zonal officers and incharge of 85 wards will be required to meet weekly collection goals, with progress reports determining their performance reviews.

Municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain has issued fresh guidelines, in which the collection drive has been divided into two categories - recovery of 25% of old dues and 100% collection from current financial year defaulters (2025–26).

With about 22 weeks left for current financial year to end, the corporation aims to collect Rs 240.43 crore through strict monitoring and field-level accountability.

Currently, the first week itself poses a significant challenge with targets of Rs 4.25 crore from old dues and Rs 6.46 crore from current year dues.

Special targets

Special targets have been set for Lok Adalat to be held in December. The civic body aims to recover Rs 51.24 crore from property tax and Rs 37.75 crore from water tax. Officials believe the concessions and dispute resolution mechanisms during Lok Adalat will help them to recover substantial revenue.