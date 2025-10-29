Bhopal News: Licensed Guns Issued For Self-Defence Taking Lives, Spreading Panic | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Guns meant for self-defence are increasingly being used in crimes, creating panic and leading to injuries and even death of people.

In several recent incidents, licensed weapons have been recklessly used for celebratory firing. The most shocking case occurred on October 9, when a 10-year-old girl lost life after hit by a bullet during celebratory firing in Kolar. The main accused, the son of a retired DSP, is absconding.

In another case, at Roshanpura Crossing, a man identified as Dipendra Gurjar fired multiple rounds using his employer Lokendra Gurjar’s licensed rifle, terrorising bystanders after a dispute at an MP Online outlet. He too is on the run.

More recently, on October 27, residents of Sukhi Sewaniya in rural Bhopal reported gunfire when an unidentified person shot a .315 bore rifle, piercing a tin roof and a wall of a house. Though no one was injured, police are yet to trace the shooter.

Officials admit that while firearm licences are issued strictly for self-defence, many owners misuse their weapons to intimidate others. They said a more stringent background check especially regarding criminal records and mental health was essential before issuing a licence.

Police officials stated that in several cases, licences have been cancelled following misuse or discovery of criminal backgrounds.

Whenever a firearm is used in a crime or to create panic, a report is sent to administration recommending licence cancellation, said a senior police officer. It is worth mentioning that administration has recently cancelled gun licences of two members of Machhli family alleged to be involved in drug and firearm trafficking case.

Past incidents

April 2025: Group of youths fired multiple shots in the air while celebrating birthday on the road in Ayodhya Nagar. Police later traced 23-year-old man belonging to an affluent family and seized his licensed pistol.

June 2024: Video of a head constable firing shots at a function went viral on social media. He claimed using a toy pistol.

December 2022: Video of a mining officer firing shots at a function goes viral.

November 2022: A photographer Yuvraj Yadav received bullet in his abdomen when someone opened fire during a marriage function in Bilkhiriya area.

April 2022: Retired armyman opened fire on local residents in Piplani after altercation over a petty issue. Some persons were injured.