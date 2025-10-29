Bhopal News: Uproar Expected In BMC Council Meeting From Both Parties Over Deputation Employees And City’s Poor Roads Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s council meeting scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. in the ISBT auditorium is expected to witness heated exchanges between BJP and Congress corporators. Both parties are set to raise concerns over officers and employees on deputation, poor civic conditions, and the absence of public-interest issues from the meeting’s agenda.

This will be the first council meeting presided over by Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain. However, the session is likely to be dominated by anger against deputation officers, including Additional Commissioner Devendra Singh Chauhan and Assistant Commissioner Ekta Agarwal, who were transferred nearly three and a half months ago but continue to work in the corporation.

Apart from this Congress leaders have accused the ruling party of neglecting key public-interest concerns. According to opposition corporators, for the past three years, issues related to roads, water supply, electricity, and sewage have been consistently ignored in the council’s agenda. They are expected to corner the BJP-led administration on this omission and highlight the deteriorating condition of city roads and civic amenities.

Deputation employees under fire

Over 70 officers and employees are currently serving on deputation in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). Both BJP and Congress corporators allege that the presence of these deputation staffers is obstructing the promotion of regular employees. They plan to demand the immediate removal of such officers during the meeting.

Congress leaders are also expected to stage a protest outside the ISBT complex, alleging that nearly 1,000 municipal employees have not been enrolled on the attendance portal and that many of them are allegedly associated with the BJP.