MP News: BJP Expels Ex-Waqf Board Chairman Shaukat Mohammad Khan From Party Over 'Criminal Charges'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has expelled Shaukat Mohammad Khan, former President of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board, from the party organisation on Tuesday. It cited 'serious criminal charges' against him as the reason for expulsion in the official notice.
Bhopal District BJP President Ravindra Yati issued the expulsion order on October 28, stating that Khan was removed from the party due to the seriousness of the criminal offences allegedly committed by him.
Yati added that the action was taken on the directives of the party leadership. The BJP has made it clear that any violation of party discipline and ethics will not be tolerated.
