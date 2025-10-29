MP News: Posing As Relative, Woman Kidnaps One-Day-Old Baby From Hospital In Shivpuri--CCTV Clip Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day-old baby girl was stolen from the district hospital by a woman posing as a relative in Shivpuri on Wednesday.

The Superintendent of Police has announced a reward of ₹30k for anyone who provides information about her.

The incident was caught on CCTV, showing an unidentified woman walking away with the newborn.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

According to information, the incident took place in Kotwali area early Wednesday morning.

Police have launched a search for the suspect, and the Superintendent of Police has announced a reward of ₹30,000 for anyone who provides information about her.

What exactly happened?

According to reports, Roshni, a 23-year-old woman from Vishunpura village in Bamourkala, was admitted to the district hospital on October 27 for delivery.

She gave birth to a baby girl at 1:56 a.m. on the night of October 27–28. Due to her weak condition, she was kept in the HDU ward of the maternity wing for recovery.

On the night of October 28, an unknown woman approached Ramwati, the newborn’s aunt, and introduced herself as Lata Adivasi, claiming to be a relative of an ASHA worker from their village.

She stayed with the family all night, brought food and milk for the mother, and gained their trust.

At around 4:48 a.m. on October 29, the woman told the grandmother she was taking the baby to show her to the father, but she never returned. When the family realised that they were tricked, they raised an alarm.

Police teams are now checking CCTV footage across hospitals, bus stands, and railway stations to trace the woman.

SP Aman Singh Rathore has urged people to come forward with any information, assuring a cash reward for clues leading to her identification.