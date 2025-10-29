MP News: BJP Leader Satish Lilhare On Run After Viral Video Shows Him Beating Youth With Pipe In Balaghat; Congress Slams 'Jungle Raaj' --VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Satish Lilhare has been on a run since the video-- showing him thrashing a youth publicly in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, went viral on social media. Police have registered a case and is said to be searching for him.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari shared the clip on X on Wednesday, drawing attention of the home minister. He slammed the BJP govt, stating its leaders are encouraging 'jungle-raaj' in Madhya Pradesh.

The clip shows the youth sitting on a chair, repeatedly saying “Hit me." Angry, Lilhare strikes him with a plastic pipe. People from the crowd and his supporters rushed in to stop the assault and snatched the pipe from his hand, as locals started recording the incident on their mobile cameras.

The video also shows the youth hitting his own head after the altercation.

According to information, accused Satish Lilhare serves as the BJP Mandal President. Police registered a case against him soon after the video was widely circulated on social media. He has gone missing since then.

The incident took place on October 25 during a local cultural program attended by both Lilhare and the victim, Ankit Damahe.

According to reports, a dispute broke out between the two over an unknown issue, which soon turned violent.

Lilhare allegedly lost his temper and attacked Ankit with a plastic pipe, hitting him several times on the legs and back.

After the video went viral, Ankit’s father, Bipatlal Damahe, lodged a complaint at the Rural Police Station.

Acting on it, police registered a case of assault under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Station in-charge Amit Agrawal confirmed that Lilhare is currently absconding and that an investigation is in progress.

Police officials said that Ankit Damahe and three others were recently arrested in an extortion and Arms Act case.

Multiple cases are already registered against him and his associates, according to the police.

Congress slams BJP's 'Jungle Raj'

Congress has launched a sharp attack on the BJP and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accusing them of promoting “jungle raj” in Madhya Pradesh.

Patwari shared a post on social media saying, “Grih Mantri haazir ho! MP mein ab BJP neta bhi ‘zulmi-jungleraj’ ke brand ambassador ban rahe hain!”

भाजपा का मंडल अध्यक्ष या गुंडा ?



बालाघाट में वायरल वीडियो में मंडल अध्यक्ष सतीश लीलहारे एक युवक को तालिबानी अंदाज में पीट रहे हैं! प्रदेश में भाजपाई अब घोषित तौर पर गुंडागर्दी पर उतर आए हैं! pic.twitter.com/GVplXRUrxx — MP Congress (@INCMP) October 28, 2025

Patwari alleged that BJP leaders in the state are openly engaging in fights and that the incident shows the growing lawlessness under the current government.

Satish Lilhare Says...

Responding to the allegations, Satish Lilhare released a statement on social media, claiming that he acted in self-defence.

He alleged that Ankit and his friends are drug addicts who frequently create trouble and threaten villagers. Lilhare said that during the Chhattisgarhi cultural event, the group caused chaos and later demanded money from locals while carrying a knife.

“When I went to confront them, they tried to attack me,” Lilhare said. “I only hit them with a plastic pipe to protect myself. Every incident should not be linked to politics,” he added.

Police are now reviewing the viral video and witness statements to determine the full sequence of events.