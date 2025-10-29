MP News: Dalit Youth Dragged To Garbage Bin, Set Afire In Sagar; Mom Douse Flames, Rush Him TO Hospital

MP News: Dalit Youth Set On Fire In Public View; Police Acts On CCTV Footage After 15 Days | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A few miscreants allegedly dragged a Dalit youth near a roadside garbage bin and set him afire in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. His mother intervened and doused the flames.

He was rushed to the district hospital and is currently said to be stable.

The accused also misbehaved with the victim's mother when she intervened, the police said on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident came to light from Chandpur village in Rahli area of Sagar district. Here, a Dalit youth was allegedly set on fire in the middle of the market.

According to police, the victim, identified as Hemraj Ahirwar, sustained severe burns and later referred to the district hospital for treatment.

The victim’s elderly mother, 62-year-old Keshrani Ahirwar, had filed a complaint at Rahli police station demanding action against the accused.

What was the matter?

The incident was reported a few days ago. It's only after the news went viral, when police swung into action.

In her complaint, she stated that on the night of October 11, around midnight, her son was lying near a shop in an intoxicated state when two men - Hemraj, son of Kalu Ahirwar, and Naresh, son of Lachhu Sahu - placed garbage near him and then set him on fire.

Hearing his screams, Keshrani rushed to save him and managed to douse the flames, but the accused allegedly misbehaved with her, hurled caste-based slurs, and threatened to burn her alive as well.

The terrified mother took her injured son to the hospital and later approached the police after gathering courage. She alleged that the accused had been involved in serious offences earlier too and now pose a threat to her entire family.