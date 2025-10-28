 MP News: Bajrang Dal District Official Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Katni; CCTV Footage Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Bajrang Dal District Official Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Katni; CCTV Footage Surfaces

MP News: Bajrang Dal District Official Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Katni; CCTV Footage Surfaces

The murder sparked widespread outrage among Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Bajrang Dal District Official Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Katni; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A Bajrang Dal district official was shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Katni on Monday. The CCTV footage surfaced on Tuesday, showed the two bike-borne accused targeting the pistol at him while he was riding his two-wheeler.

The incident took place near a bank under the Kaimor police station area where two masked assailants shot a Bajrang Dal official identified as Nilesh alias Neelu Rajak from behind.

The injured was immediately rushed to Vijayraghavgarh health centre, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival. A heavy police force was deployed at the scene soon after the incident.

Read Also
MP News: Passenger Stabbed 54 Times With Knife On Train Over Seat Dispute, Dies
article-image

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers covered their faces with cloth and fled the scene on a high-speed motorcycle after committing the crime. Police recovered blood-stained clothing and bullet casings from the scene.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More
Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More
Mystery Sparks As Abandoned Ukrainian Dogs Near Nuclear Power Plant Turn Bright Blue; Visuals Inside
Mystery Sparks As Abandoned Ukrainian Dogs Near Nuclear Power Plant Turn Bright Blue; Visuals Inside

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing two masked assailant fleeing after committing the crime in just 12 seconds.

Check out the video:

CCTV footage sheds light on the sequence of events

In the video, the attackers can be seen following Nilesh. As soon as they reached the bank, the criminals opened fire at close range. After being shot, Nilesh fell off from the bike and the attackers fled in high-speed.

Read Also
MP News: 30-Year-Old Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten With Sticks Over Suspicion Of Mobile Theft...
article-image

Upon receiving information about the incident, police from the Kaimor police station arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Police is scanning the CCTV footage and are trying to identify the suspects.

The murder sparked widespread outrage among Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists, who took to the streets and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

Nilu Rajak was an active district officer of the Bajrang Dal and actively participated in social activities. The Police is investigating whether personal or organizational rivalry was the motive behind the murder.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Bajrang Dal District Official Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Katni; CCTV Footage Surfaces

MP News: Bajrang Dal District Official Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Katni; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Cyclone Montha Effect: Gates Of Gwalior's Tighra Dam Open After 24 Hours Of Non-Stop Rain; Downpour...

Cyclone Montha Effect: Gates Of Gwalior's Tighra Dam Open After 24 Hours Of Non-Stop Rain; Downpour...

MP News: 30-Year-Old Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten With Sticks Over Suspicion Of Mobile Theft...

MP News: 30-Year-Old Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten With Sticks Over Suspicion Of Mobile Theft...

MP News: Passenger Stabbed 54 Times With Knife On Train Over Seat Dispute, Dies

MP News: Passenger Stabbed 54 Times With Knife On Train Over Seat Dispute, Dies

MP News: Posing As Swiggy Delivery Boy, Man Caught With 300+ Bottles Of Illegal Liquor In Jabalpur

MP News: Posing As Swiggy Delivery Boy, Man Caught With 300+ Bottles Of Illegal Liquor In Jabalpur