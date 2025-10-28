MP News: Bajrang Dal District Official Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Katni; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A Bajrang Dal district official was shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Katni on Monday. The CCTV footage surfaced on Tuesday, showed the two bike-borne accused targeting the pistol at him while he was riding his two-wheeler.

The incident took place near a bank under the Kaimor police station area where two masked assailants shot a Bajrang Dal official identified as Nilesh alias Neelu Rajak from behind.

The injured was immediately rushed to Vijayraghavgarh health centre, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival. A heavy police force was deployed at the scene soon after the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers covered their faces with cloth and fled the scene on a high-speed motorcycle after committing the crime. Police recovered blood-stained clothing and bullet casings from the scene.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing two masked assailant fleeing after committing the crime in just 12 seconds.

Check out the video:

#WATCH | Caught On Cam: Bajrang Dal District Official Neelu Rajak Shot In Broad Daylight In Katni#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/BtakVZSf4X — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 28, 2025

CCTV footage sheds light on the sequence of events

In the video, the attackers can be seen following Nilesh. As soon as they reached the bank, the criminals opened fire at close range. After being shot, Nilesh fell off from the bike and the attackers fled in high-speed.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police from the Kaimor police station arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Police is scanning the CCTV footage and are trying to identify the suspects.

The murder sparked widespread outrage among Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists, who took to the streets and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

Nilu Rajak was an active district officer of the Bajrang Dal and actively participated in social activities. The Police is investigating whether personal or organizational rivalry was the motive behind the murder.