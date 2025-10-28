MP News: 30-Year-Old Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten With Sticks Over Suspicion Of Mobile Theft In Singrauli — VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was tied to a tree and brutally beaten by a group of men over suspicion of a mobile phone theft in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli.

The shocking incident took place during a Chhath Puja event, and its video has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, a group of men are seen assaulting him-- striking him on the legs and lower body with sticks while his hands are tied to a tree. The youth can be heard crying in pain as the attackers continue to assault him in different ways.

Despite his screams, the men showed no mercy and continued to hit him.

According to reports, the incident happened on October 25 in Sheetul Khurd village under the Mada police station area of Singrauli.

The youth had gone to attend the Chhath puja when someone’s mobile phone went missing.

A group of four to five men suspected him of the theft and decided to punish him themselves instead of informing the police.

They took him nearly 25 kilometers away to Ganiyari in the Kotwali police station area, where they tied him to a tree inside a house and beat him badly.

The man cried for help, but the attackers continued to assault him.

After the video surfaced on social media, police took immediate action.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered and four accused have been detained for questioning.

SDOP Gaurav Pandey said, “The man was attending a Chhath event where a mobile was stolen. On suspicion, some people took him to Ganiyari and beat him. We have registered a case and detained four accused for investigation.”

Police have assured strict action against those involved in this brutal act.