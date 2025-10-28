MP News: Posing As Swiggy Delivery Boy, Man Caught With 300+ Bottles Of Illegal Liquor In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Posing as a Swiggy food delivery boy, a man was caught carrying 300 bottles of illegal country-made liquor in Jabalpur on Monday.

He donned an orange Swiggy delivery personnel uniform and carried a food box with the company logo to secretly transport liquor across the city.

The accused was identified as Abhay Jaiswal.

According to police, the incident took place near Vehicle Estate under Ranjhi Police Station.

Nabbed... but, how?

During routine check, the officers noticed the man's suspicious behavior and stopped him. On searching his bag, they found 339 bottles of illegal country-made liquor packed inside.

The accused was immediately taken into custody, and the liquor was seized on the spot.

Investigations revealed that he had been involved in this illegal activity since long, and was using the Swiggy outfit to avoid being caught and move freely around the city.

Police said the accused took advantage of the increasing number of delivery agents on the roads to carry out this operation.

Authorities have also clarified that swiggy has no involvement in this case, and the accused was misusing the company’s name and uniform for his own illegal trade.

Further investigation is underway to find out where he sourced the liquor from and to whom it was being supplied.