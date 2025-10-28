 MP News: Posing As Swiggy Delivery Boy, Man Caught With 300+ Bottles Of Illegal Liquor In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Posing As Swiggy Delivery Boy, Man Caught With 300+ Bottles Of Illegal Liquor In Jabalpur

MP News: Posing As Swiggy Delivery Boy, Man Caught With 300+ Bottles Of Illegal Liquor In Jabalpur

He was using a Swiggy delivery uniform and food box to secretly transport liquor across the city.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Posing as a Swiggy food delivery boy, a man was caught carrying 300 bottles of illegal country-made liquor in Jabalpur on Monday.

He donned an orange Swiggy delivery personnel uniform and carried a food box with the company logo to secretly transport liquor across the city.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Police Crack Down On Absconding Criminals Ahead For Ongoing Festive Season
article-image

The accused was identified as Abhay Jaiswal.

According to police, the incident took place near Vehicle Estate under Ranjhi Police Station.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Indian Man Opens Up On His 2 Cr Business Loss During Covid-19; Still Paid All Loans, Now Lives Happily In Dubai
VIDEO: Indian Man Opens Up On His 2 Cr Business Loss During Covid-19; Still Paid All Loans, Now Lives Happily In Dubai
Thane Municipal Corporation To Pay 'Aapla Dawakhana' Staff Using ₹2.89 Crore Bank Guarantee After Contractor Exit
Thane Municipal Corporation To Pay 'Aapla Dawakhana' Staff Using ₹2.89 Crore Bank Guarantee After Contractor Exit
Air India Marathi Row: 'Mumbai Meri Jaan Hai..Jai Maharashtra!', Influencer Mahi Khan Apologises After MNS Threat - VIDEO
Air India Marathi Row: 'Mumbai Meri Jaan Hai..Jai Maharashtra!', Influencer Mahi Khan Apologises After MNS Threat - VIDEO
Hindustan Aeronautics Signs MoU With Russia’s Aircraft Corporation For Production Of SJ-100 Civil Commuter Aircraft
Hindustan Aeronautics Signs MoU With Russia’s Aircraft Corporation For Production Of SJ-100 Civil Commuter Aircraft

Nabbed... but, how?

During routine check, the officers noticed the man's suspicious behavior and stopped him. On searching his bag, they found 339 bottles of illegal country-made liquor packed inside.

The accused was immediately taken into custody, and the liquor was seized on the spot.

Read Also
MP Bizarre! 6-Seated E-Rickshaw Carries 20 Passengers In Chhatarpur; Driver Extends Back Seat For...
article-image

Investigations revealed that he had been involved in this illegal activity since long, and was using the Swiggy outfit to avoid being caught and move freely around the city.

Police said the accused took advantage of the increasing number of delivery agents on the roads to carry out this operation.

Authorities have also clarified that swiggy has no involvement in this case, and the accused was misusing the company’s name and uniform for his own illegal trade.

Further investigation is underway to find out where he sourced the liquor from and to whom it was being supplied.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Posing As Swiggy Delivery Boy, Man Caught With 300+ Bottles Of Illegal Liquor In Jabalpur

MP News: Posing As Swiggy Delivery Boy, Man Caught With 300+ Bottles Of Illegal Liquor In Jabalpur

MP Bizarre! 6-Seated E-Rickshaw Carries 20 Passengers In Chhatarpur; Driver Extends Back Seat For...

MP Bizarre! 6-Seated E-Rickshaw Carries 20 Passengers In Chhatarpur; Driver Extends Back Seat For...

MP News: Toddler Falls Into Hot Samosa Pot; Granny Dips Hands In Boiling Oil To Rescue Child In...

MP News: Toddler Falls Into Hot Samosa Pot; Granny Dips Hands In Boiling Oil To Rescue Child In...

Madhya Pradesh October 28, 2025 Weather Update: 44 Districts To Feel Cyclone Montha's Effects; Rain...

Madhya Pradesh October 28, 2025 Weather Update: 44 Districts To Feel Cyclone Montha's Effects; Rain...

MP News: 20-Year-Old Student Harassed And Threatened By Neighbour In Gwalior, Case Registered

MP News: 20-Year-Old Student Harassed And Threatened By Neighbour In Gwalior, Case Registered