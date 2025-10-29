MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Alleges Plot To Delete 50 Lakh Migrant Names In Special Intensive Revision | Umang Singhar (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Wednesday called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ahead of the assembly polls a conspiracy to remove the names of as many as 50 lakh voters.

Addressing the media here, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar said, “In a month, the Election Commission (EC) will be completing the SIR work, but what about the 50 lakh migrants among them? They are tribals, OBCs, and those who moved to other states for work…their names will be deleted if they are not found at their residence.”

Singhar also had issues with the timeline set by the EC to complete the SIR in the state, asking what, if the Commission has been conducting a Special Summary Revision (SSR) every year, is the need for the SIR now.

“Addition and removal of names occur every January, so does the EC lack confidence in its own process? And if that is so, how can the public trust it?” he asked.

Pointing out that there are 5.65 crore voters and 65,000 polling stations in the state, the LoP asked, “How is it possible to verify 5.65 crore voters in a month, between November 4 and December 4? This is a strange task being undertaken by the EC.” He stressed that verifying everyone’s documents in such a short time is impossible, raising doubts about how transparency can be ensured.