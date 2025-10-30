New Cyber Fraud Alert! Dialling 21# Or Any Other Code Can Cost You Dear

MP News: Dialling 21# Or Any Other Code Can Cost You Dear |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police have issued a warning apprising the citizens of a new and dangerous cyber fraud technique that has come to light. The fraudsters are now using mobile call and message forwarding to gain access to people’s bank accounts and WhatsApp.

Terming it a new and highly risky mobile fraud pattern, the cyber cops have cautioned that even a small mistake could expose an individual's entire digital data.

Cyber police said scammers pose as officials from banks, mobile companies or government agencies and call victims on various pretexts. They convince the victim to dial codes such as 21# on their phone. Once this code is dialled, all incoming calls and SMS messages from the victim’s phone are automatically forwarded to the fraudster’s number.

With this access the fraudsters receive all OTPs, bank alerts, and verification codes meant for the victim. Using these they can hack into the victim’s WhatsApp, social media or banking applications. In several cases, scammers have also impersonated the victim to extort money from their friends or relatives.

Cyber Crime Branch officials stressed that as conmen are regularly changing their modus operandi and new digital fraud tactics continue to surface, public awareness can control such incidents. People should remain alert while sharing information related to mobile, banking, and social media accounts.

Take note

-Never dial 21# or any other code at the request of an unknown person

-Do not share any OTP, bank details, or confidential information over the phone

-Block and report suspicious calls or messages immediately

-Check your call forwarding settings regularly.

Remember: Banks or service providers never ask you to dial codes or share OTPs

On suspicion that your calls or messages are being forwarded without your knowledge, immediately dial ##21# as this code disables all call-forwarding services. Inform your bank, change your passwords, and contact the nearest police station or cyber crime unit right away.

Report cyber fraud

Victims can call the National cyber crime helpline at 1930 or the Bhopal cyber crime helpline at 9479990636. Complaints can also be registered online at www.cybercrime.gov.in.