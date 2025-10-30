MP News: High Court Questions Delay In Job Letters For 87% Forest, Jail Posts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, on Thursday directed the state government to explain why appointment letters were not issued to candidates selected for 87 per cent of posts in Joint Examination-2023 of Forest and Jail Departments.

The matter came up after the Supreme Court instructed the High Court to hear petitions filed by OBC category candidates, which the division bench had earlier refused to consider on June 20, 2025.

Two dozen candidates had approached the High Court in May this year, challenging the withholding of final results without prior notice. The earlier refusal to hear the case was based on pending OBC reservation matters before the Supreme Court.

Following that order, 11 candidates withdrew their petitions, while 13 continued their legal challenge. These petitioners later approached the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition questioning the High Court’s earlier decision.

Advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur, representing petitioners, said the Supreme Court bench of Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan directed the High Court to hear the matter on merit. Acting on that direction, the division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf has now asked the Madhya Pradesh government to clarify why appointment letters have not been issued to remaining selected candidates.