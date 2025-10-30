 Bhopal News: Shop Owners Threatened In BJP District Chief’s Name, Two Booked
Bhopal News: Shop Owners Threatened In BJP District Chief's Name, Two Booked

Some persons allegedly damaged shops and issued threats to shop owners in the name of BJP district president Ravindra Yati’s name.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Shop Owners Threatened In BJP District Chief's Name, Two Booked | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some persons allegedly damaged shops and issued threats to shop owners in the name of BJP district president Ravindra Yati’s name.

While Kolar police have registered a case against the accused, Yati has also lodged a complaint with police in this connection clarifying that he was not involved in the issue.

Yati said that someone made fake calls posing as him to threaten local shopkeepers.

According to Yati, the impersonation not only damaged his reputation but also gave the impression that the BJP district president was involved in the incident. “A person pretending to be me called shopkeepers late at night directing them to demolish their shops,” Yati said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Lalita Nagar on Kolar Road, where several shops were allegedly damaged. Shopkeepers informed that a man had ordered the demolition of their shop platforms while taking the name of the BJP leader. The accused and his aides were armed, they added.

Kolar Police Station in-charge Sanjay Soni said that sub-inspector Janardan Mishra reached the scene and pacified the two parties. Following a complaint from shopkeeper Ashok Yadav, police verified that boards of several shops were broken.

A case has been registered against Ashish Meena and Tinku Meena under sections 296, 351(2), 324(2), and 3(5) of BNS. The investigation is underway following which further action will be taken. 

