 MP News: Around 2K Drones To Weave Madhya Pradesh’s Past, Present In Sky On November 1
Drones will fly in 14 formations to create images of Mahakal Temple, Dogla Observatory, district-wise map of Madhya Pradesh in 15-minute show

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Around 2K Drones To Weave Madhya Pradesh’s Past, Present In Sky On November 1 | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 2,000 drones will light up the sky over Lal Parade Ground on November 1, depicting the past and present of Madhya Pradesh to mark the state’s 70th Foundation Day.

Around 14 formations portraying ‘Heritage to Development of MP ’will be showcased in a 15-minute drone show by Adhhiraaj Lalit and team from Botlab Dynamics, New Delhi.

The dazzling drone formations include Mahakal Temple spire and the form of the Jyotirlinga with Aarti, Alaukik Simhastha 2028, district-wise map of Madhya Pradesh within the outline of the Indian nation, sunrise scene with the text "Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh 2047" - Initiative for all-round development. Besides, the drones will also form images of scene of tigers and forests, with the waves of the Narmada River spreading, fields and threshing grounds, tractor, paddy or wheat stalks.

Logo of the Global Investors Summit amidst modern factories and industries, highways, metro, airplanes, solar power plants amidst a smart city landscape, Dogla Observatory (Ujjain) and folk-style Mandana art and surrounding dance postures, tribal group with folk instruments will be part of the spectacular aerial display by drones.

The drones will also showcase texts including ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan’, ‘Madhya Pradesh Science and Technology Council’ and portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

