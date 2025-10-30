Indore News: Another Case Against Raja Hashmi, Eunuchs Of A Group Demanded Strict Action Against Him |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another case has been registered against Raja Hashmi, who was arrested by the Pandharinath police station staff for extortion from a group of eunuchs in Nandlalpura area, and his brother for raping a girl at a house in the Hira Nagar police station jurisdiction, police said on Thursday.

The accused had called the victim to the house on the pretext of solving her family problems. A group of eunuchs took out a march demanding strict action against the accused on Friday night.

Additional DCP Ramsanehi Mishra said that the victim reached the police station on Thursday and lodged a complaint that her acquaintance Simran had taken her to a house on MR-10 following her family problems last year.

Raja Hashmi was there and he had assured her to solve her family problems. After two days of their meeting, the accused had called the victim to his place on the pretext of solving her problems.

When she reached there, the accused allegedly gave some drink and he made the physical relation with her. She was threatened of dire consequences by Raja, who later called his brother Sameer to the house. According to the complainant, Sameer also sexually harassed her.

According to the police, the accused had also pressured her to change her religion and to marry with them. A case under various sections has been registered against the accused and Raja would be arrested on the court’s permission. A search is on for Sameer.

After this incident, a group of eunuchs took out a march with candles in hands from Gandhi Hall to Regal intersection demanding death for the accused.

It is noteworthy that 24 eunuchs of this group attempted suicide by consuming phenyl alleging that they were harassed by Sapna Haji, a eunuch of another group, and Raja Hashmi for harassment.

Pankaj Jain and Akshay Kumayu were also booked for sexually harassing a eunuch. In this case, Sapna and Hashmi were arrested.