Gwalior Municipal Officials & Staff Fall Victim To Cyber Crime; Fraudsters Sent Corrupt APK Files To Hack Their Mobile Phones

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Deputy Commissioner along with other employees of the Municipal Corporation fell in the cyber trap laid by fraudsters in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

The officer, Dr Pradeep Srivastava, and the other employees have fallen victim to a cyber fraud scheme.

According to information, the attackers targeted their mobile phones using corrupt APK files, leading to the hacking of their devices. For periods ranging from 15 minutes to half an hour, the hackers had control over the phones and withdrew money from their accounts. Srivastava and other affected employees filed complaints with the Cyber Crime Wing at the SP Office.

In the complaint, Srivastava explained that he had taken an Amazon Prime subscription and tried to recharge it online. When the subscription failed to activate, he searched for customer care on Google.

Unfortunately, the number he found belonged to fraudsters from Jamtara. Pretending to be Amazon Prime employees, the fraudsters sent an APK file via SMS and instructed him to download it. Once the file was downloaded, his mobile phone was hacked and became unresponsive for half an hour. When the phone finally restarted, Rs 47,000 had been withdrawn from his account.

The next day, he went to the SP Office and filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing, and the process to freeze the account began.

Similar incidents have occurred with employees in the Health Department of the Municipal Corporation and some outsourced employees. The Cyber Wing of the police is actively investigating the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma has stated that the perpetrators will be arrested soon and the case will be resolved.