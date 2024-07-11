 MP Shocker: Two Kids Found Dead In Rain-Water Pit Near Cemetery In Gwalior
The incident occurred near the cemetery in the Mohana police station area of Gwalior

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two young siblings-- aged 5 and 3 years, drowned in a rainwater-filled pit while playing outside their home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Thursday. Their bodies were found submerged in the pit near the cemetery.

The incident occurred in the Mohana police station area of Gwalior. Mohana Police Station in-charge Rashid Khan stated that the investigation is ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

According to information, the deceased children have been identified as 5-year-old Seju Khan, and 3-year-old Nenu, children of Sonu Shah, 40. The family lives in Mohana area of Gwalior with his wife. On the fateful day, Seju and Nenu went out to play and wandered near the cemetery's boundary wall, where they fell into the rain-filled pit.

When the children did not return home for a long time, the worried family began searching for them. Eventually, they found the children's bodies in the water-filled pit. The Mohana police arrived at the scene and retrieved the bodies, which were then sent for a post-mortem examination.

Contractor left the pit open

Upon investigation, the police found that a contractor had been hired to rebuild the broken boundary wall of the cemetery. To facilitate the construction, the contractor had dug a pit behind the wall to collect water. During the recent rains, this pit filled with water, and the children, while playing, accidentally fell into it, leading to their untimely deaths.

