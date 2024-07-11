MP Road Mishap: 3 Dead, 8 Injured As Speeding Truck Crashes Into Stationary Bus In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed and eight injured when a speedy truck hit a stationary bus on National Highway-46 here near JP College under the Raghogarh police station area on Wednesday.

The accident took place when a support staff was replacing a punctured tyre of the bus carrying labourers.

Prima facie the truck was speeding and hit the bus from behind, which was on its way from Surat to Kanpur.

Two persons died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in the district hospital, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Deshbandhu, Anuj and Ramraja Yadav, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Eight injured passengers, primarily hailing from UP were rushed to Raghogarh hospital, while two critically injured were subsequently referred to the district hospital in Guna.

Eyewitnesses recounted that most of the passengers were asleep when the collision occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus had suffered a punctured tyre and was parked to replace it. During this, the speeding truck approached from behind and crashed into the bus.

The collision caused significant damage to both the vehicles. The front of the truck was heavily damaged and the rear of the bus, including its rear glass, was shattered. A crane was called to the site to separate the truck from the bus.

"The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident," the police said. Further investigation was underway.